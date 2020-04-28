Beta brings drenching rains and flash flooding around Houston

New Flash Flood Warning, includes Houston and surrounding areas, expires at 8:30.https://t.co/VDHq3RMYnT pic.twitter.com/MWSOO585fB — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothABC13) September 22, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rainbands from Beta will continue to bring soaking showers to Southeast Texas off and on through the morning and are causing significant flood issues on the morning commute. A Flash Flood Warning for Brazoria, Fort Bend and Harris Counties has been extended until 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.This Flash Flood Warning covers the neighborhoods that picked up over half a foot of rain Monday. An additional 1-2" is likely as another feeder band blows in.Some locations that will likely experience flash flooding include Southwestern Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Texas City, Friendswood, Alvin, Dickinson, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, West University Place, La Marque, Katy, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Richmond, Webster and Manvel.Tropical Storm Beta is producing tropical storm conditions over the Texas coast as it continues toward the northwest at a slow 3 mph. The storm made landfall at about 10 p.m. at the end of the Matagorda Peninsula.A Storm Surge Warning is still in effect for Sargent, Texas, to Sabine Pass, including Galveston Bay. While that warning is in effect, the surge could reach 2-4 feet for Sargent to Sabine Pass, including Galveston Bay.1-3 feet of surge is possible for Sabine Pass to Ocean Springs, MS, including Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas.1-3 feet of surge is also possible for Baffin Bay, Texas to Sargent, including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, Corpus Christi Bay and Baffin Bay.The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Jackson, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Southern Liberty, and Wharton.Beta is expected to make a slow north to northeast turn Tuesday, and then a faster east-northeastward motion should begin Tuesday night and continue on Wednesday.The National Hurricane Center expects the center of Beta to move near the coast of Southeastern Texas Tuesday and Wednesday.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center. Over the past couple of hours, a wind gust to 48 mph was reported at Port Lavaca, Texas.A flash flood watch is also in effect for much of Southeast Texas through Wednesday morning. Prolonged rain from Beta will have the potential to produce 5-8+" inches of rainfall along the coast and 2-5" inland. Locally higher amounts possible. North of Harris County could see less than 2" of rain.An area of showers and thunderstorms located over southeastern Florida, the northwestern Bahamas, and the Straits of Florida is associated with a weak frontal system. This disturbance is forecast to move southward over central and western Cuba during the next couple of days, and then move back northward on Thursday through Saturday. There's an extremely low chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% change of formation over the next 5 days.Hurricane Teddy continues to spin over the Atlantic. It's no threat to the Gulf. Teddy is forecast to move east of Bermuda on Monday and should approach Nova Scotia late Tuesday or Wednesday.We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.