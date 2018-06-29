WEATHER

AFRICAN DUST CLOUD: Best A/C filters to keep the dust out of your home

EMBED </>More Videos

These are the A/C filters you can use if you think the African dust cloud might affect your health. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The African dust cloud blowing into Houston from the Sahara Desert will have some of you sniffling this weekend.

But the right air conditioning filters to keep the dust out of your house might have you breathing easier.

The heaviest dust is expected to come Saturday, so it's not too late to prepare your home if you suffer from asthma or allergies.

Do this today. Go to your local grocery store or hardware store and get a filter for your A/C.

You need one that says at least MERV 9 on it.

MERV stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value.

This is the MERV scale.


If you do have asthma or allergies, it may be better to stay indoors.

"Dust storms can have many dust and biological particles that carry bacteria, fungus and viruses that can make patients with rhinitis and asthma symptoms worse," said Dr. Duyen Nguyen, an allergist at Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

During this weekend's event, the sky will probably look more grey.

According to ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog, dust season here is typically in May, June and July, and these dust clouds happen every year.

Follow Foti Kallergis on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherair qualityhealthforecastHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News