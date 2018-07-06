Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season

Beryl has been upgraded to a hurricane, making it the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.The storm is located about 1,140 miles southeast of the Lesser Antilles with winds of 75 mph.Earlier, forecasters said the storm was likely to fizzle before becoming a threat to land.This is the second named storm of the 2018 hurricane season.Subtropical Storm Alberto became the first named storm of the 2018 season. It formed in May, just before the June 1 start of hurricane season. It dumped heavy rain on the southeastern United States.