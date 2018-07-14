AIR QUALITY

Benefits of using mask for the African dust storm blowing back into the area Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

African dust storm to blow back into area this weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Doctors tell us they've seen an increase recently in patients wondering if the Saharan dust is what's causing their worsening allergy symptoms.

"To some degree, if the dust is heavy enough, everyone would feel it. But patients with asthma, severe asthma or uncontrolled asthma, they're going to be particularly susceptible to symptoms," Allergy and Immunology Specialist Dr. David Engler said.

Who will be impacted the most? Doctors say the very young and senior citizens are most vulnerable, along with anyone with moderate to severe asthma.

Symptoms include wheezing, tightness in the chest, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Most importantly, asthma patients should minimize their time outdoors Sunday.

Have your inhaler handy, and use it as your doctor recommends. But if you have to be outside, a mask will help most patients.

Dr. Engler recommends an N-95 mask, which is available at hardware stores. It's helpful to keep the dust away from your mouth and nose, and is not very expensive.

Just holding a handkerchief or t-shirt over your mouth or nose to breathe through will also keep out the dust.

Once you get back inside, remember that dust is still possibly on you. Be sure to take an extra shower and change clothes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherasthmaair qualityhealthHouston
AIR QUALITY
THE DUST IS BACK! More haze from African dust now overhead
African dust cloud haze returns
SkyDrone 13 captures footage of light haze from dust cloud
Ready for Round 2? Dust storm to blow into area this weekend
More air quality
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
La Porte High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News