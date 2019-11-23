Beautiful weekend in Houston, big storm system next week across the state.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold front has passed through and Saturday has started out chilly, but we will warm up into the 60's.Collin Myers says the clouds will clear out closer to sunrise Saturday, setting the stage for a gorgeous fall weekend.After the cold start in the 40s, temperatures will rebound into the 60s Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks almost identical.The weather should stay fairly tranquil until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That's when a weather system will sweep through the Plains, possibly bringing showers to Houston. This weather system could cause travel disruptions across parts of the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day.It now appears that the front associated with this weather system will stall somewhere near Houston on Wednesday, bringing a 40% chance for showers on one of the biggest travel days of the year. Because the front is now expected to stall out, Thanksgiving Day in Houston will be milder with higher humidity and a slight chance for a few showers.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.