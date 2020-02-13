Beautiful Saturday, strong storms next week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A beautiful Saturday is in store for Southeast Texas with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. This will be perfect for all the outdoor events today including the Rodeo Parade, BBQ championship, and Dynamo game.Sunday will also be pleasant but moisture will start pumping back in which means cloud cover will return. We also will have a slight chance for showers, but don't cancel your outdoor plans! Just make sure you keep an umbrella in your car in case you get caught in a light rain shower.Winds will also pick up Sunday ahead of a powerful storm system expected to blow through Wednesday. Clouds, mild temps, and a minor chance of rain will be present Sunday through Tuesday. The timing on the next weather system is still slightly uncertain but it looks like we could see some strong storms roll through late Tuesday into Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms are also possible in Houston on Wednesday, but we've got plenty of time to watch this weather system evolve and work out the details. For now, just stay informed and aware as you go about enjoying your weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.