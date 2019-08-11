heat

BEAT THE HEAT: Where to find cooling centers in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston is providing resources for those who need assistance escaping the heat.
According to city officials, anyone without air conditioning can seek shelter at the following city cooling centers between 12 and 6 p.m.

  • Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 6719 W Montgomery Road

  • Houston Central Library: 500 McKinney Street

  • Northeast Multi-Service Center: 9720 Spaulding Street

  • Sunnyside Multi-Service Center: 9314 Cullen Boulevard


  • Magnolia Multi-Service Center: 7037 Capitol Street


People without transportation to a designated cooling center can call 311 to request a free ride from METRO.

High-risk groups such as adults age 55 and older, children under the age of five and people with chronic illness are urged to stay inside air-conditioned buildings between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., the hottest part of the day.

ABC13's Collin Myers predicts the heat index will reach between 106 and 113 degrees Sunday in the greater Houston area.
