BEAT THE HEAT: Where to find cooling centers in Houston

According to city officials, anyone without air conditioning can seek shelter at the following city cooling centers between 12 and 6 p.m.
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 6719 W Montgomery Road
- Houston Central Library: 500 McKinney Street
- Northeast Multi-Service Center: 9720 Spaulding Street
- Sunnyside Multi-Service Center: 9314 Cullen Boulevard
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center: 7037 Capitol Street
People without transportation to a designated cooling center can call 311 to request a free ride from METRO.
High-risk groups such as adults age 55 and older, children under the age of five and people with chronic illness are urged to stay inside air-conditioned buildings between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
ABC13's Collin Myers predicts the heat index will reach between 106 and 113 degrees Sunday in the greater Houston area.