Dense fog to linger with advisory in effect until 11 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you plan to be on the roads through mid-morning, you may want to allow yourself some extra room on the road.A dense fog advisory is expected to stay in effect through 11 a.m. Areas of fog will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies.The warm, muggy weather will continue until a cold front blows through Wednesday. High temperatures will warm in the upper 70s to low 80s and it will feel humid.Because there's so much moisture around, showers will be possible too. An isolated rumble of thunder can't be ruled out especially for our northwest counties.Tuesday should be our last foggy morning for a while. It'll be too breezy Wednesday morning for any significant fog formation.Another cold front arrives on Wednesday (Saint Patrick's Day) and will bring a chance for storms as well as a drop in temperatures.We are watching for the potential of a few strong storms, but it looks like the higher threat for strong to severe storms will be east of the area. The air behind this front will be cooler than what we'll see after our first front, dropping down high temperatures in to the 60s and lows in the 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine following Wednesday's front, so expect pleasant weather through the end of the work week and in to next weekend.Overall, the severe threat is low, but a couple of strong or severe storms cannot be completely ruled out, especially in areas northeast of Houston. The higher chance of severe weather will remain to the east over towards Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi.We are more than likely done with freezes this season, but there is a slim chance a light freeze or frost could sneak in here toward the end of Spring Break.There are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast, but we will be paying careful attention to the air coming in behind a second cold front arriving during Spring Break.This air will be coming from northern Canada, and with fresh snowpack on the ground from Colorado through the Central Plains, the air will stay refrigerated on its way to Texas. History says we're probably done, but again a freeze is still possible.You have to go back to the 1990s to find a freeze in mid-March or later. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history repeats itself after this February's winter storm, we are done with freezes until after the summer.