TROPICS: Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic

Prime Minister Mia Mottley closed schools and government offices across Barbados as she warned people to remain indoors.
"When you're dead, you're dead," she said in a televised address late Sunday. "Stay inside and get some rest."
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It also issued a tropical storm watch for Dominica, Martinique, Grenada, Saba and St. Eustatius. The storm was expected to dump between 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain in Barbados and nearby islands, with isolated amounts of 6 inches (15 centimeters).
As of 8 a.m. EDT Monday, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was centered about 205 miles (330 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and moving west at 14 mph (23 kph). Maximum sustained winds were at 60 mph (85 kph). Forecasters said it could brush past southwest Puerto Rico late Wednesday as a Category 1 hurricane and then strike the southeast corner of the Dominican Republic early Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.