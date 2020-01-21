u.s. & world

Why iguanas could be falling out of trees as temperatures drop in South Florida

As temperatures drop in South Florida, weather authorities are warning residents to be on the lookout for temporarily immobilized iguanas falling from trees.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, temperatures in some areas could dip into the 30s overnight into Wednesday. Cold-blooded iguanas, according to the NWS, could "slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s."



The agency advised that the immobilized iguanas could fall from trees and look dead on the ground, though they are actually still alive.

Forecasters warned of similar conditions back in 2018. During that cold snap, residents who found stiffened iguanas were advised to leave them alone, as they may feel threatened and bite once they warm up.

A two-week cold snap with temperatures below 40 degrees in 2010 killed off many iguanas, along with Burmese pythons and other invasive pests that thrive in South Florida's subtropical climate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
