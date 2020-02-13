Atmospheric fireworks possible this weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our atmosphere could provide the best fireworks this July 4th holiday weekend. The heat ridge that kept us dry over the work week is now far enough away to bring a small chance for big thunderstorms this holiday weekend.It still looks like the deepest moisture will be just far enough east of Houston on Saturday to keep our July 4th rain chance at only 20%. Some communities east of I-45 like Livingston, Liberty, and High Island have a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Whether or not you get any rain, first it's going to get hot. Temperatures in Houston could top 98 degrees before any storms develop in the late afternoon. Anyone with outdoor plans for the 4th of July should keep an eye right here on ABC13 for the latest on the timing of any rain.Rain chances will climb a little more Sunday, and once again it will get hot first before any thunderstorms can develop. Rain chances continue to climb early in the work week, peaking at 60% on Tuesday. Our atmosphere should start to dry out again around next Wednesday.Another heat ridge will build over the state late next week, pushing high temperatures next weekend closer to 100-degrees.