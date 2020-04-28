eye on the gulf

Atlantic is quiet, but the Pacific remains active

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are a few tropical waves to watch in the Atlantic Basin, but no tropical development is expected over the next five days.

In the eastern Pacific, Tropical Depression SIX-E has developed just south of Baja California and is forecast to decay into a post-tropical cyclone on Wednesday as it heads westward into the Pacific.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger.

During hurricane season, remain prepared

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

