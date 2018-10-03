ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Areas of dense fog Thursday morning

Meteorologist Collin Myers has your Wednesday weather update.

Summerlike weather pattern for the first week of October
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Skies will clear out once again this evening and winds will calm to allow for areas of dense fog to redevelop overnight.



After the fog lifts, temps will warm near 90 degrees. Heat index values will peak between 98 and 102. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon heat.

A pattern change coming to the United States this weekend will increase our rain chances again early next week. This pattern will draw in a large amount of tropical moisture while at the same time blocking fall fronts from reaching Houston. That means we'll also have to keep a watchful eye on a developing tropical disturbance lifting out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf.

