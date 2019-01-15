WEATHER

Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend

Elita Loresca says cold temps are on the way for this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An arctic cold front will blast into Houston Saturday.

Frigid air will push over Houston in the wake of the frontal boundary and may set the stage for the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

Temperatures will fall below freezing early Sunday morning for the Chevron Houston Marathon runners, and it will get even colder Monday morning. It's possible a hard freeze could settle into communities north of Houston early Monday. A hard freeze is when temperatures dip below 25 degrees F for at least two consecutive hours, putting exposed pipes at risk of bursting.
