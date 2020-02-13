one minute weather

Another summer front arrives late Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did you feel the difference? Monday's high was seven degrees lower than the record-tying high of 102 from Sunday thanks to a summer front that blew in some cooling thunderstorms.

Believe it or not, another summer front arrives late Tuesday, and this one will really tank the humidity lower for Wednesday.

You'll notice slightly lower humidity during the day Tuesday, but there will still be enough moisture left for a 20% chance of a downpour as the next front blows in, especially west of I-45. Temperatures will still soar into the upper 90s.

Wednesday morning will start off closer to 70 than to 80, a nice change of pace. The humidity levels will crater during the afternoon as dew points fall into the 40s and 50s, something we typically don't feel until the Fall months. Keep in mind dry air warms up quickly, so temperatures will again soar to near 100, but at least it will be that dry heat we rarely get to experience.

Moisture levels increase starting Thursday as the weak front pushes back north. This will bring back a small chance of afternoon downpours through the weekend.

Next week we'll be keeping a watchful eye on the Gulf of Mexico as two tropical disturbances could threaten Gulf Coast residents. It's still too early to determine what, if any, impacts there will be in Texas, but we cannot rule them out at this time. We are entering the peak of hurricane season, so make sure you stay informed and have a plan should anything head our way.

