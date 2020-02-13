Another round of strong storms likely overnight

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another round of severe thunderstorms could rumble through southeast Texas overnight. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a long line of thunderstorms that formed along a cold front in Oklahoma will sweep through our neighborhoods well after midnight.The most likely threat from these storms are strong wind gusts over 60 mph, but we can't completely rule out hail nor a brief, isolated tornado. This does not look like the kind of setup that can produce large and long-tracked tornadoes like the one that hit Onalaska last week. Because these storms will be moving so quickly, street flooding is unlikely, and Travis says the worst of the storms should clear the coast before sunrise.After the storms clear on Wednesday morning, we'll enjoy an abundance of sunshine and lower humidity Wednesday afternoon. We'll also enjoy a couple of cooler mornings in the 50s before the heat starts to build in.High temperatures for this weekend and the beginning of next week look to be headed for the 90 degree mark or higher. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel close to 100-degrees.Travis says we could encounter another stormy cool front late Tuesday or early Wednesday next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.