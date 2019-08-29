Another round of strong storms is possible in Houston Thursday afternoon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5499692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The wild winds and pelting rains outside Shell Plaza kept many workers inside as severe weather took aim during rush hour traffic.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Strong storms moved through the Houston area on Wednesday, bringing strong winds, thunderstorms and scattered showers.The weak front came in from the north and will continue to bring scattered storms through Friday. Most of the storms are expected to pop-up during the afternoon and evening hours.The rain is expected to cool our high temps down a touch. And we're still expecting slightly lower humidity levels for the holiday weekend. But it will still be very hot.After the long holiday weekend, rain chances will be on the rise again as an area of low pressure in the Gulf flings moisture our way. We'll also be watching Hurricane Dorian next week in case it brings any impacts along the Gulf coast.