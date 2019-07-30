Weather

Another round of storms today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another round of scattered storms Tuesday will offer up a drink to some thirsty Houston lawns. The coverage of rain should be greater than what occurred Monday as an upper air disturbance rolls in from the northeast.

Watch out for lightning and temporary episodes of street flooding. Most of the rain will fall between 4-9 p.m..

The good news is temperatures will stay far away from 100-degrees. On average Houston hits 100 by July 24th, but the hottest we've observed so far this summer is 97. Even though temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s, the heat index values will be above 100 degrees. Make sure you stay hydrated if you are planning on spending a lot of time outdoors.

Rain chances decrease as we head into the second half of the week.

