'We're not out of the woods': Another round of storms expected to pound Houston this afternoon

Heavy storms pounded the Houston area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, producing lots of water in Friendswood, Pearland, Pasadena, La Porte and the Nassau Bay Area."We've had anywhere from five to six inches of rain in southeast Harris County overnight," Harris County Flood Control Meteorologist Jeff Lindner said.Although the rain has slacked up in some areas, Lindner says he's still concerned about heavy rain returning this afternoon."We're definitely not out of the woods. We have another 24 hours to go as the center of circulation moves northward towards the Conroe and Huntsville area. Harris County will be in the southern flank for potential rain bands on the south side to develop this afternoon and evening," Lindner said.Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is warning drivers to stay off the roads and remain aware of high water locations."Don't let your guard down as you drive. Continue to avoid high water locations and the weather conditions," Judge Hidalgo said.She says although the city hasn't responded to any rescue calls, crews are in place and ready to respond if necessary."The county has taken stock of our rescue vehicles and we're in touch with the state. We're in communication with all sorts of partners from the Red Cross to the Texas Department of Transportation. We also have pre-staged shelters available and we're ready to respond," Judge Hidalgo said.In Clear Creek, where some residents are seeing minor street flooding, a swing set was spotted completely under water.Judge Hidalgo says the county is working on a $200 million project that will alleviate the impact that severe storms have on their community."Drainage nationwide is a concern. This thing popped up yesterday and today we're all worried about flooding. It happened so quick," resident Wayne Gloger said.