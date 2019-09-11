Weather

Another round of scattered downpours and storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's hope for more thirsty lawns and fields to get needed rain on Wednesday. An upper level low spinning over south Texas continues to send Gulf moisture toward Houston, bringing a 60% chance for scattered downpours and thunderstorms Wednesday. The most intense storms could produce wind gusts up to 50 mph, minor street flooding, pea-size hail, and frequent lightning.

High temps will likely reach into the low to mid 90s, well above the average high of 91.

Drier air moves in Thursday, keeping rain chances less than 20% for Friday and Saturday.

A low pressure system tracking through the Gulf this weekend could bring us a boost in moisture and rain chances early next week. Travis says it all depends on the exact track of the low, which is too difficult to predict this far out. We will also need to monitor this low for possible tropical development given that we are in peak hurricane season. For now, it's just something to stay aware of while we pin down the details.

