Another round of scattered afternoon storms

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This morning a batch of moderate to heavy rain is gradually lifting up from our southern-most communities like Palacios and Port Lavaca, while most of the area is seeing some occasional drizzle. That drizzle with will be clearing a bit after sunrise.Look for a period of mostly quiet weather through the late morning, and another batch of showers and storms developing in the mid-afternoon. Just like Friday, most of the rain will fall along and north of the Highway 59 corridor, though everyone has a chance for a brief but heavy downpour. Temporary street flooding and lightning will be the main threats.A few more afternoon showers are possible Sunday, but by Labor Day we're left with mostly dry and hotter weather.A strong cold front will push down the Plains after Labor Day. This front will collide with tropical moisture over Southeast Texas on Wednesday, bringing a better chance of needed showers and thunderstorms. Our confidence is increasing that the front will push all the way past the coast, ushering in a few days of heat and humidity relief. At this time we are forecasting highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s next Thursday through Sunday with a noticeable drop in the humidity, meaning the end of next week will (likely) bring wonderful weather.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.