Another round of scattered afternoon storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This morning a batch of moderate to heavy rain is gradually lifting up from our southern-most communities like Palacios and Port Lavaca, while most of the area is seeing some occasional drizzle. That drizzle with will be clearing a bit after sunrise.

Look for a period of mostly quiet weather through the late morning, and another batch of showers and storms developing in the mid-afternoon. Just like Friday, most of the rain will fall along and north of the Highway 59 corridor, though everyone has a chance for a brief but heavy downpour. Temporary street flooding and lightning will be the main threats.

A few more afternoon showers are possible Sunday, but by Labor Day we're left with mostly dry and hotter weather.

A strong cold front will push down the Plains after Labor Day. This front will collide with tropical moisture over Southeast Texas on Wednesday, bringing a better chance of needed showers and thunderstorms. Our confidence is increasing that the front will push all the way past the coast, ushering in a few days of heat and humidity relief. At this time we are forecasting highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s next Thursday through Sunday with a noticeable drop in the humidity, meaning the end of next week will (likely) bring wonderful weather.
