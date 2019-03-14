Houston Weather: Broken line of rain and storms will dampen your morning commute

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another cold front pushing through southeast Texas Thursday morning. This front should bring in colder air and showers. A storm or two will also be possible.Most of the rain should be south of the area by noon. Sunshine returns and a drop in humidity is expected Thursday afternoon.Most of us will stay dry on Friday, but a few coastal showers will be possible.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.