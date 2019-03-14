Weather

Houston Weather: Broken line of rain and storms will dampen your morning commute

EMBED <>More Videos

Collin Myers' weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another cold front pushing through southeast Texas Thursday morning. This front should bring in colder air and showers. A storm or two will also be possible.

Most of the rain should be south of the area by noon. Sunshine returns and a drop in humidity is expected Thursday afternoon.

Most of us will stay dry on Friday, but a few coastal showers will be possible.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed when Mercedes falls off road and catches fire
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Houston museums offering free admission on Thursdays
Off-duty officer finds man dying in SE Houston parking lot
Alleged mob boss of Gambino family gunned down in front of home
3 men linked to alleged auto theft ring in Houston
Man mauled to death by three dogs, owned by relatives
Show More
Pediatrician charges $2,800 to remove splinter
Jussie Smollett to expected to plead not guilty in court Thursday, sources say
Houston MetroLift leaves family dog for dead in hit-and-run
YouTuber travels cross country to confront Google: police
Troopers raid office of veterinarian accused of raping teens
More TOP STORIES News