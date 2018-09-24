ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Rain returns to Houston this week

Here is Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller with your one-minute weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Moisture levels will increase again on Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that means there will be more clouds over Houston on Tuesday with a few scattered showers.

A weak cool front will slide into southeast Texas on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. The rain could be heavy enough to cause minor street flooding during the downpours.


There won't be any dry air behind this cool front. Moisture blowing northeast from the Pacific will keep the sky cloudy over Houston and keep a chance of rain in the forecast every day.

