Another cold start with a cool afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A little more cloud cover will be present today and will slow down our warming, but we should still get back into the 60s during the afternoon. A warming trend through the weekend is in store for us before our next front arrives Monday.

Friday and Saturday look fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 70s. More cloud cover rolls in Sunday with isolated rain showers possible before our next strong cold front rolls through Monday.

The air behind our next cold front looks to be even colder than what we're experiencing now, possibly dropping temps to near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

