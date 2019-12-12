Weather

Another cold start along with patchy frost possible Thursday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Chilly air Thursday morning could lead to patchy frost by sunrise, especially north of Houston. You might also wake up to see a hazy sunrise caused by smoke from prescribed burns in Chambers and Jefferson Counties.

A little more cloud cover on Thursday will slow down our warming, but we should still get back into the 60s during the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday look fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 70s. More cloud cover rolls in Sunday with isolated rain showers possible before our next strong cold front rolls through Monday.

The air behind our next cold front looks to be even colder than what we're experiencing now, possibly dropping temps to near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

