Weather

Another cold front brings one more day of rain Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We need to get through one more gloomy day before sunshine returns to Houston. A warm front offshore will attempt to push inland Wednesday morning, bringing more thick fog and light showers, especially south of I-10. The fog could get dense in spots, so pad in some extra time for your morning commute.

A stronger cold front is expected to move through Wednesday, and this front will bring one more round of showers and thunderstorms. The majority of the rain will impact us between 6 a.m. and noon, with the higher rain chances north of I-10. Once the front moves through around midday, drier air will flow in, dropping the rain chance through the afternoon and eventually clearing out the sky Wednesday night. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return Thursday and Valentine's Day. It will be colder in the mornings, with lows in the upper 30s for Friday morning.

You'll want to enjoy the sunshine Thursday and Friday because the clouds roll back in Saturday along with growing rain chances as we head into next week.

