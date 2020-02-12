Weather

Another cold front brings higher rain chance Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We need to get through one more gloomy day before sunshine returns to Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a warm front offshore will attempt to push inland overnight, bringing more thick fog and light showers, especially south of I-10. The fog could get dense in spots, so pad in some extra time for your morning commute.

A stronger cold front is expected to move through Wednesday, and this front will bring one more round of showers and thunderstorms. Travis says the majority of the rain will impact us between 6 a.m. and noon, with the higher rain chances north of I-10. Once the front moves through around midday, drier air will flow in, dropping the rain chance through the afternoon and eventually clearing out the sky Wednesday night. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return Thursday and Valentine's Day. It will be colder in the mornings, with lows in the upper 30s for Friday morning.

Travis says to enjoy the sunshine Thursday and Friday because the clouds roll back in Saturday along with growing rain chances as we head into next week.

