DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Another African dust cloud coming to Houston

Meteorologist Travis Herzog has a tropical weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As Debby fades over the north Atlantic, another African dust cloud is making progress toward Houston. It should reach the Bayou City this weekend, with the thickets part of the cloud blowing thru on Sunday.

No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf or Caribbean this week, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a major hurricane is passing just south of the Hawaiian Islands.

In fact, a parade of storms has erupted in the eastern Pacific, which sometimes signals the Atlantic will become active a couple weeks later.

Hurricane Hector has passed well south of Hawaii, but it is still bringing rough surf to the Islands. It is rare for a hurricane to directly hit Hawaii.

Elsewhere in the east Pacific, Tropical Storms John and Kristy may merge several days from now over open water and pose no threat to land.

So far this season four named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Travis says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.

Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.

