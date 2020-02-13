Amazing weather for Wednesday, rain returns Thursday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you enjoyed the weather Tuesday, you're going to love the repeat performance Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it will be a fantastic day of weather from start to finish.It'll feel a little chilly Wednesday morning as lows dip into the lower and middle 50s. Upper 40s are possible from Conroe to Huntsville to Livingston. Wednesday afternoon will feel just as pleasant as Tuesday afternoon, but there will be more clouds in the sky.An active jet stream will take aim at Houston toward the end of the week, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. A weak front will also blow in Friday night, stalling nearby for the weekend. That will increase the chances for heavy rainfall Friday night and Saturday. Travis says most areas will pick up about 1" of rain over those three days, but some spots north of Houston could pick up 2-3" of rain.We should dry out starting Sunday, but then get ready for a big warm up. Temperatures next week will soar back into the mid 80s and could possible get close to 90 again.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.