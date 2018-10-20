ONE MINUTE WEATHER

Here is Meteorologist David Tillman with your one-minute weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a cloudy day on Saturday, we could use some sunshine. We'll get some briefly on Sunday as drier air pushes in. It'll be nice and mild with afternoon temps around 70.

Unsettled weather returns Monday as we return to work and school. It will be cool, cloudy, and wet to kick off the weekdays, then another stormy weather system rolls through on Wednesday and Thursday. This one will include moisture from a developing tropical weather system in the Pacific, increasing the threat for severe weather and flooding rains across Texas. Once this weather system clears, we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures, including the final weekend of October.

