Houston Weather: Air quality slowly improving after hazardous levels of firework smoke

Travis says stay inside if you can due to the poor air quality after last night's fireworks mixed with fog.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fog and firework smoke mixed together over Houston last night, reducing the visibility to near zero and pushing the air quality into "hazardous" territory.



Meteorologist Travis Herzog says now that northerly winds are increasing across the region, the air quality is improving and it should be generally safe to breathe during the afternoon


The afternoon looks nice with a partly sunny sky and mild temperatures. Another cold front arriving tonight night changes our weather pattern on Wednesday bringing in colder air and a lot more rain. Heavy rain and some street flooding will be a possibility with all the moisture around, and that rain may last into Thursday morning. Temperatures in southeast Texas should stay well above freezing while it's raining, but freezing rain and ice are possible in north central Texas, so be aware of that if your plans take you to that part of the state early in the New Year.

Sunshine will take over again as we head into the weekend. It will be cold but sunny for anyone tailgating at NRG Park as the Texans take on the Colts Saturday afternoon.

(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
