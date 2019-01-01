This is not just fog you're seeing over Houston - it's HAZARDOUS levels of smoke pollution left over from last night's fireworks and trapped near the ground. Do not breathe this air. Stay inside if at all possible. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/97dNVmzIYX — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 1, 2019

Fog and firework smoke mixed together over Houston last night, reducing the visibility to near zero and pushing the air quality into "hazardous" territory.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says now that northerly winds are increasing across the region, the air quality is improving and it should be generally safe to breathe during the afternoonThe afternoon looks nice with a partly sunny sky and mild temperatures. Another cold front arriving tonight night changes our weather pattern on Wednesday bringing in colder air and a lot more rain. Heavy rain and some street flooding will be a possibility with all the moisture around, and that rain may last into Thursday morning. Temperatures in southeast Texas should stay well above freezing while it's raining, but freezing rain and ice are possible in north central Texas, so be aware of that if your plans take you to that part of the state early in the New Year.Sunshine will take over again as we head into the weekend. It will be cold but sunny for anyone tailgating at NRG Park as the Texans take on the Colts Saturday afternoon.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.