Some rain and heat relief later this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The heat is taking over the forecast for this afternoon. Actual air temperatures will reach into the upper 90s Tuesday, but when you factor in the humidity it will feel anywhere between 107-113 degrees to our bodies. A Heat Advisory is once again in effect until 7 tonight.A chance of cooling thunderstorms will emerge late Wednesday and climb Thursday as a weak front blows toward Houston. This front is not expected to drop temperatures much but it should drop our humidity in a noticeable way for part of Labor Day weekend.After the long holiday weekend, rain chances will be on the rise again as an area of low pressure in the Gulf flings moisture our way. We'll also be watching Tropical Storm Dorian next week in case it brings any impacts along the Gulf coast.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.