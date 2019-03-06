ABC13 named NOAA 'Weather Ready Nation Ambassador'

Weather

NOAA honored ABC13 Tuesday for working to strengthen the nation's resilience against extreme weather and to protect the public.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service named ABC13 Eyewitness News as "Weather Ready Nation Ambassadors" on Tuesday, the first English-language TV station in Houston to carry this honor.

The initiative formally recognizes NOAA partners who are improving the nation's readiness, responsiveness, and overall resilience against extreme weather, water, and climate events.

NOAA says as WRN Ambassadors, ABC13 commits to working to strengthen America's resilience against extreme weather.

Dan Reilly, NOAA warning coordination meteorologist for Houston and Galveston, said the honor is all about working together during storms to inform the public and keep people safe.

Watch the video above to catch ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog's full conversation with Reilly from Tuesday's station visit.
