Houston Weather: Thawing out tonight

Chief Meteorologist has your one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures are cooling off fast, but it won't be as cold tonight as last night. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll stay above freezing tonight with lows in the upper 30s by Friday morning.

We'll be warming back to normal Friday and Saturday. Another front arriving late Sunday will bring a chance of rain and some cooler temperatures Monday, but it will stay well above freezing.

Rain returns next week, just in time for holiday travel on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tim says rain could linger into Thanksgiving day with milder temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

