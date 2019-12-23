HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fairly strong area of high pressure overhead will help to give us a cold start to your Monday. Most areas will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies will be clear for the morning rush.
A full day of sunshine will help boost our temps to the upper 60s during the afternoon.
The next few afternoons will be mild, approaching 70 as we make it to Christmas. It will also be a beautiful start to the week with sunny skies lasting through Christmas Eve. We could see a little more cloud cover on Christmas but it should still be a very pleasant day.
Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 50s with highs in the 70s. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside. Rain doesn't return until next weekend.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
A warming trend for Christmas week
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More