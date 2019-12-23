A warming trend for Christmas week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fairly strong area of high pressure overhead will help to give us a cold start to your Monday. Most areas will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies will be clear for the morning rush.A full day of sunshine will help boost our temps to the upper 60s during the afternoon.The next few afternoons will be mild, approaching 70 as we make it to Christmas. It will also be a beautiful start to the week with sunny skies lasting through Christmas Eve. We could see a little more cloud cover on Christmas but it should still be a very pleasant day.Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 50s with highs in the 70s. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside. Rain doesn't return until next weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.