eye on the gulf

A tropical depression could form later this week

One area to watch for tropical development during the next 5 days.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are monitoring an area of disturbed weather over the western Caribbean Sea.

Environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for tropical development during the next 5 days. Formation odds through the next 5 days is now up to 60 percent.

A tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean. The next name on the list is the Greek letter Gamma.
Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the jet stream shifts and fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State. We are almost there! You'll still want to continue to stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, just in case.

