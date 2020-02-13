A stormy cold front could wash the oak pollen away

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Warm, sticky weather will continue for the work week ahead, but a cold front arriving later in the week could help cool us off and wash most of our oak pollen woes away.
Temperatures will start in the mid 60s Monday with a touch of fog, especially near the coast. A thunderstorm complex moving in from west Texas should dissipate before reaching Houston, but it will bring a lot of clouds and perhaps a few showers for the morning drive. There's a slightly better chance for showers during the afternoon as the main upper air disturbance blows through Houston.
A stronger upper air disturbance will pass overhead Tuesday, and with the air warmer and more unstable, you have a 30% chance of coming across a thunderstorm.
It looks like we'll stay warm, humid, and breezy until a stronger cold front arrives Friday. That front could bring a line of heavier thunderstorms to wash more of our oak pollen woes away. It now looks like some rain will linger behind the front into Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.
