A stalled cold front is dividing the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A significant cold front is pushing through Texas.The front will slowly push into Houston-area neighborhoods Tuesday. There will be a wide variance in high temperatures Tuesday with some communities behind the front as cold as the 40s while ahead of the front it will warm into the 80s. Even across Houston there could be a 20-degree temperature spread between the cooler west side and the warmer east side.A few showers are possible along and behind the stalled front Tuesday, but the most significant rain will actually occur well behind the front on Wednesday.As Hurricane Zeta passes safely to our east Wednesday, it will draw the cold front toward it and put the cold air on the move again. With an upper-level storm pushing in from West Texas, widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely for several hours Wednesday as temperatures fall through the 50s and possibly into the upper 40s. We do not expect any severe weather nor any flooding, but you will want your warm jacket and an umbrella.Drier air is expected to move in for Thursday bringing cooler mornings and lots of sunshine. We now expect morning lows in the 40s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Sunshine will warm temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend.Trick-or-treat weather will be fantastic, if not a little chilly. Sunday's temperatures range will be just about perfect as sunshine warms temperatures from the 50s into the 70s.This pleasant weather with sunshine and cool temps will continue right into Election Day.