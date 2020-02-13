A sloppy Saturday expected across Southeast Texas

Get ready for a sloppy Saturday! An additional 1-3" of rain will be common, and it could rain for several hours at a time. Nothing severe, just some good old-fashioned rain with the occasional rumble of thunder. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/aA2BVdWVdB — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) November 27, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The threat of severe weather is over for Houston, but more rain is on the way.Saturday will feature widespread showers off and on throughout the day as temperatures drop from the 60s into the 50s. It will be too cool and stable for severe weather, but street flooding is still possible Saturday along with rumbles of thunder. An additional 1-3" of rain is likely through Sunday morning with the highest accumulations generally south of I-10. Because it has been relatively dry for the last two months, the creeks, bayous, and rivers should be able to handle that kind of rain with no problem. It's the street drainage that could get overwhelmed and cause ponding on the roadways.We expect the rain to taper off around sunrise Sunday as temperatures drop toward 50-degrees. We should continue to dry out Sunday afternoon as a cold wind picks up from the northwest.Monday will be sunny but breezy and chilly with highs only the in the 50s. You'll want to make sure you provide warm shelter for your pets and protect any cold sensitive plants before you go to bed Monday night. We expect our first widespread frost and freeze of the season Tuesday morning. Because this will be a light freeze, your pipes should be okay.Our next chance of rain will come Wednesday and Thursday as jet stream winds push another upper-level storm and cold front this way.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.