A sloppy Saturday continues across Southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Off and on rain continues across SE Texas, and that rain will be with us through the afternoon and even in to the evening.

Because it has been relatively dry for the last two months, the creeks, bayous, and rivers should be able to handle that kind of rain with no problem. It's the street drainage that could get overwhelmed and cause ponding on the roadways.

WATCH: Street flooding spotted on I-45 at Lockwood
I-45 at Lockwood is currently shut down due to high water.



We expect the rain to taper off around sunrise Sunday as temperatures drop toward 50-degrees. We should continue to dry out Sunday afternoon as a cold wind picks up from the northwest.

Monday will be sunny but breezy and chilly with highs only the in the 50s. You'll want to make sure you provide warm shelter for your pets and protect any cold sensitive plants before you go to bed Monday night. We expect our first widespread frost and freeze of the season Tuesday morning. Because this will be a light freeze, your pipes should be okay.

A big rig was also spotted hanging off an overpass on US-59 at Westpark Saturday afternoon.






Our next chance of rain will come Wednesday and Thursday as jet stream winds push another upper-level storm and cold front this way.

