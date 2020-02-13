Weather

A round of strong thunderstorms expected overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another round of strong thunderstorms looks to blow through Houston early Tuesday morning. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it will stay quiet in southeast Texas until after midnight when a squall line blows in from the west.



This line of thunderstorms could bring severe wind gusts over 60 mph, and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Because the storms will be moving quickly, most neighborhoods will pick up less than 1" of rain. Travis says the storms should reach Houston sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Similar to Memorial Day, once the storms clear out in the morning, the remainder of the day will be mostly dry. In fact, northwesterly winds on Tuesday will slowly help the atmosphere to dry out.

It now appears that the upper low responsible for our recent stormy weather will move far enough to the east on Wednesday to bring rain chances down to 20% or less for the remainder of the week. This will allow temperatures to push back closer to 90 degrees by the weekend, even as a weak front blows in Friday. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out most afternoons, but the weather pattern looks like it will quickly return to a more typical summertime regime sooner than originally expected.

