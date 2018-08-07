No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf or Caribbean this week, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a major hurricane is churning closer to the Hawaiian Islands.In fact, a parade of storms has erupted in the eastern Pacific, which sometimes signals the Atlantic will become active a couple weeks later.Hurricane Hector is expected to pass south of Hawaii, but it will bring rough surf to the Islands. It is rare for a hurricane to directly hit Hawaii. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Big Island.Closer to Mexico, Hurricane John is about to absorb Ileana and may eventually do the same to Kristy later this week.So far this season three named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Travis says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.Please follow the weather on our ABC13 News App and ABC13.com for more updates.