WEATHER

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: A parade of storms in the Pacific, Debby forms in the Atlantic

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says no significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf or Caribbean this week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Subtropical Storm Debby has formed in the north-central Atlantic, but it will not threaten land. No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf or Caribbean this week, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a major hurricane is churning closer to the Hawaiian Islands.

In fact, a parade of storms has erupted in the eastern Pacific, which sometimes signals the Atlantic will become active a couple weeks later.

Hurricane Hector is expected to pass south of Hawaii, but it will bring rough surf to the Islands. It is rare for a hurricane to directly hit Hawaii. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Big Island.

Closer to Mexico, Hurricane John is about to absorb Ileana and may eventually do the same to Kristy later this week.

So far this season three named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Travis says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.

Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.

Please follow the weather on our ABC13 News App and ABC13.com for more updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulfhurricanestormu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Scattered storms today, more to come this week
Zoo birds die in powerful summer hail storm
Photos from the wildfires across California
Check Houston area Mega Doppler 13 radar
More Weather
Top Stories
Missing Baytown police officer found dead near his home
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia
Man on the run who stabbed guard and rammed police car
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
City leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Texas Rangers searching for missing Seadrift woman
Show More
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
Video shows nail salon worker beating customers with broom
VIDEO: Madera Police pull up as man jumps out of car and dances for Kiki Challenge
Zoo birds die in powerful summer hail storm
Stranger donates kidney to fellow veteran
More News