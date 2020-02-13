one minute weather

A mild start to winter, then cold for Christmas Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our dry and mild weather will continue Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. You can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming in the low 70s. Another round of patchy fog will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, Tuesday will be similar to Monday.

*The Great Conjunction is happening tonight where Saturn and Jupiter will appear very close together in the night sky. The best time to view it will be an hour after sunset... look to the southwest. We are expecting partly cloudy skies at that time so some of us may miss out on seeing the planets.

When is our next chance of rain?



Another cold front will make its way into the Houston area on Wednesday evening. Ahead of the front, we should see scattered showers and storms during the day Wednesday. The front should move out late Wednesday into Thursday morning, taking the rain with it.

What is the weather forecast for Houston on Christmas Day?


The cold front Wednesday night should bring colder and drier weather by Christmas Day. At this time, we are expecting a cold morning in the 30s with a mostly sunny afternoon in the 50s. It's possible there could even be a little frost on the ground Christmas morning.

