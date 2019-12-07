Weather

A major temp drop hits Houston after a gorgeous weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major temp swing will visit Houston after we enjoy the gorgeous weekend ahead. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the Pacific cool front that blew through Friday morning will bring amazing weather Saturday and Sunday. Expect lows around 50 and highs around 70.
The great weather comes to an abrupt end Monday. An unusually warm surge of air will blow in on a southwest wind, pushing temps to 80 degrees. This warm up will be short-lived. Travis says a stronger cold front arriving Tuesday morning will crash the temps from the 50s at sunrise to the 40s by sunset. It'll stay cloudy all day with rain off and on as the wind picks up from the north at 20 mph.



All the mess should clear out Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to dive into the 30s. Travis says a frost and light freeze are possible in southeast Texas Wednesday morning.

Another weather system will impact us Thursday and Friday, bringing a chance for more showers and another gorgeous weekend.

Rain FREE weekend: Temperatures in 60s



