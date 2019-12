A light freeze and frost expected in Houston tonight

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A light freeze and frost will settle into Houston overnight. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s. That means people, pets, and plants will need warm shelter, but your pipes will be okay. One to three hours of freezing temperatures are expected in Houston, and widespread frost is expected on grassy surfaces and rooftops.Sunshine will warm us into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon with lower wind speeds than we had Tuesday. Another widespread frost and light freeze is expected throughout much of southeast Texas Wednesday night.The next weather system to impact us will bring back the clouds Thursday followed by chilly rain showers Friday. Travis says an area of low pressure will spin up near the middle Texas coast, producing widespread showers Friday into Saturday morning.These showers should clear out early Saturday, giving way to another sun-filled weekend with cool temps.By the time Christmas rolls around, the wind will turn back in from the Gulf, bringing back milder air, clouds, and a small chance for showers. Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 50s with highs in the 70s. Travis says the humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.