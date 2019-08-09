Weather

A hot weekend in Houston but rain relief around the corner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's high hit 101 Friday afternoon for the second day in a row. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that hasn't happened since August of 2015.

Saturday looks even hotter. With a heat ridge parked overhead, expect very little cloud cover and a high temperature of 102-degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Heat index values are expected to range between 105 and 115 degrees.




Triple digit highs are expected every afternoon through Tuesday of next week. That's when the heat ridge will move west of Texas, allowing deeper moisture to move in and bringing back a slight chance for scattered afternoon downpours. Travis says if our confidence grows in this scenario, we'll be able to boost rain chances and bring our high temp forecast down into the low 90s starting Thursday.

Until then, we are just going to bake.

