Weather

A hot start to the week with a chance for some scattered showers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A typical August weather pattern with very hot temps and scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms will continue this week.

High temps this afternoon will once again make it to the upper 90s with feels like temps between 103 and 108. There's a 40% chance for rain on Monday with scattered showers and storms possible.

Rain chances may increase even more late this week as moisture from a tropical wave nears the area.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
