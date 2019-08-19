A hot start to the week with a chance for some scattered showers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A typical August weather pattern with very hot temps and scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms will continue this week.High temps this afternoon will once again make it to the upper 90s with feels like temps between 103 and 108. There's a 40% chance for rain on Monday with scattered showers and storms possible.Rain chances may increase even more late this week as moisture from a tropical wave nears the area.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.