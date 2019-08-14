A hot afternoon but scattered storms could cool us down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HAPPY BACK TO SCHOOL DAY for many! We have one more day of triple digit heat on the way today. Our stretch of triple digit heat will come to an end as a heat ridge slides westward later this week and allows moisture to return across the area.A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas through 7 pm Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to range between 106 and 112 degrees. Make sure you take extra precautions if you are spending time outdoors.As the heat ridge moves away, a weak cool front will get close to us. That will allow cooling, scattered storms to move in this evening. Some of the storms could be strong bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.