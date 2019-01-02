A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until noon Thursday. Scattered showers in the morning will turn into widespread, heavier downpours this afternoon and evening. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says street flooding is most likely during the evening commute.Travis says new data suggests that the heaviest rain may shift offshore after 9PM, reducing the threat of street flooding overnight. Between now and noon Thursday, 2-4" of rain is likely in most areas with 5" or more possible east of downtown. Because this rain will be stretched out over several hours, all the bayous will likely stay well within their banks. The creeks and rivers north and northeast of Houston are already swollen from recent rains, and these are the waterways most likely to exceed their banks.The heavy rain should move east by Thursday afternoon but the cool temps will remain. Sunshine will take over again as we head into the weekend. It will be cold but sunny for anyone tailgating at NRG Park as the Texans take on the Colts Saturday afternoon.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.